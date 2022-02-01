Virginia House OKs bill to halt minimum wage increases

The Republican-controlled Virginia House has passed a bill that would halt future scheduled increases in the state’s minimum wage.

But the measure is not expected to pass the Democrat-controlled state Senate.

The House advanced the bill from Del. Nick Freitas on a 51-48 vote.

Democrats have argued that wages haven’t kept pace with productivity and that the scheduled increases will lift up workers and help families.

Republicans said that the government shouldn’t set wages and that the increases will hurt small businesses.

A Senate committee has already killed a similar bill introduced in that chamber.

