Two dead after car hit by Virginia sheriff deputy’s vehicle

Authorities say a Virginia couple is dead after their car was hit by a vehicle driven by an on-duty sheriff’s deputy.

WARRENTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia couple is dead after their car was hit by a vehicle driven by an on-duty sheriff’s deputy.

State Police said in a news release Sunday that the crash happened about 10:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Marsh Road and Granite Street in Fauquier County.

A car driven by 65-year-old Brian Dangerfield of Bealeton was hit by the deputy’s vehicle while crossing the northbound lanes of Marsh Road.

Dangerfield died at the scene. His 65-year-old wife, Mary, died at a hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Twenty-five-year-old deputy Brock Smith was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious injuries.

Authorities did not say whether Smith was responding to a call or whether lights or sirens on his vehicle were activated at the time of the crash.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.