Police: Missing 4-year-old boy’s father charged with neglect

Police in Virginia say a man who reported his 4-year-old son missing earlier this week has been charged with child neglect.

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A man who reported his 4-year-old son missing earlier this week has been arrested on unrelated child neglect charges, but Hampton’s police chief said that doesn’t mean the investigation is over. Police say Codi Bigsby has not been found, but his father, Cory Bigsby, was arrested Thursday night and charged with seven counts of felony child neglect. The charges are not directly related to his son’s disappearance. News outlets report that court documents state that Cory Bigsby admitted leaving his four children home alone on several occasions. Attorney Jeffrey Ambrose says Bigsby had been at police headquarters since Monday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.