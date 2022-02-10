Marijuana bills stall in Virginia’s GOP-controlled House

As the Virginia General Assembly reaches the halfway point of this year’s session, possible changes to the state’s new law legalizing recreational marijuana have stalled in the GOP-controlled House.

Majority leader Terry Kilgore says he doesn’t expect the House to vote on its own measures before the Tuesday deadline for each chamber to complete work on its own legislation.

He says the caucus will wait for the Democrat-controlled Senate to send its own bill over.

Last year, lawmakers passed legislation legalizing adult possession of up to an ounce of marijuana and creating a path for retail sales to begin in 2024.

