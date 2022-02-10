OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | Olympian flashes ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign | Top photos | Local Olympians
Marijuana bills stall in Virginia’s GOP-controlled House

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 8:41 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As the Virginia General Assembly reaches the halfway point of this year’s session, possible changes to the state’s new law legalizing recreational marijuana have stalled in the GOP-controlled House.

Majority leader Terry Kilgore says he doesn’t expect the House to vote on its own measures before the Tuesday deadline for each chamber to complete work on its own legislation.

He says the caucus will wait for the Democrat-controlled Senate to send its own bill over.

Last year, lawmakers passed legislation legalizing adult possession of up to an ounce of marijuana and creating a path for retail sales to begin in 2024.

