Flurry of action as House, Senate hit legislative deadline

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 9:40 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers churned through scores of bills as they approached a key deadline for the legislative session. On Tuesday, lawmakers debated topics ranging from marijuana to campaign finance ahead of what’s known as “crossover.” That’s the point by which all legislation but the budget bills must clear its originating chamber. The GOP-controlled House and Democrat-controlled Senate will now begin making their way in earnest through the other chamber’s measures and sending more legislation to Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The General Assembly is scheduled to meet through March 12.  

