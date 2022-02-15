Developer pausing plans for Chickahominy Pipeline

The developer of the proposed Chickahominy Pipeline is putting the plan on hold after a ruling on the plant the pipeline was to feed.

HANOVER, Va. — The developer of the proposed Chickahominy Pipeline is putting the plan on hold after a ruling on the plant the pipeline was to feed.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Chickahominy Pipeline’s Beth Minear emailed Hanover County officials Sunday to say the company’s putting the project on “pause” after a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ruling Friday.

The pipeline was to transport natural gas from Louisa County through Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Charles City counties to the plant, which would burn the gas to create electricity.

The commission upheld a decision by regional transmission organization PJM to remove the yet-to-be built Chickahominy Power plant from its permit queue for failing to meet milestones for completion.

