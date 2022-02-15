OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Shiffrin unable to complete Olympic combined | US men's curling reach semis | NHL players return for 2026 Olympics? | Top photos
Home » Virginia News » Developer pausing plans for…

Developer pausing plans for Chickahominy Pipeline

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 12:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HANOVER, Va. — The developer of the proposed Chickahominy Pipeline is putting the plan on hold after a ruling on the plant the pipeline was to feed.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Chickahominy Pipeline’s Beth Minear emailed Hanover County officials Sunday to say the company’s putting the project on “pause” after a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ruling Friday.

The pipeline was to transport natural gas from Louisa County through Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Charles City counties to the plant, which would burn the gas to create electricity.

The commission upheld a decision by regional transmission organization PJM to remove the yet-to-be built Chickahominy Power plant from its permit queue for failing to meet milestones for completion.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up