CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mild symptoms, don't go to hospital | Plan for Fairfax teacher shortages | Md. recommendations for schools | Supreme Ct. weighs vaccine rules
Home » Virginia News » Youngkin announces transportation secretary nominee

Youngkin announces transportation secretary nominee

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 11:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has selected a retired Norfolk businessman and member of the state’s transportation board to serve as the next secretary of transportation.

With the announcement of Sheppard “Shep” Miller III’s nomination, Youngkin is drawing closer to fully building out his cabinet.

His selections are subject to legislative approval.

A transition news release says Miller is a native and lifelong resident of Norfolk.

He was chairman of KITCO Fiber Optics and retired upon his sale of the defense-contracting firm in 2017.

He has served on both the Commonwealth Transportation Board and the Virginia House Ethics Advisory Council.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

USPS seeks 120-day delay to comply with OSHA vaccine, testing requirements

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up