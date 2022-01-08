Virginia woman sentenced to prison for robbery, abduction

Authorities say a Salem woman has been sentenced to serve four years in prison in connection with a robbery and abduction in 2020.

The Roanoke Times reports 25-year-old Michelle Lea Nester pleaded no contest last June to charges in connection with the robbery and abduction of a Forest man in fall 2020.

Nester was sentenced on Friday to 10 years with all but four years suspended.

She has been in jail in Amherst since Sept. 12, 2020, and will receive credit for time served.

Nester is also scheduled for sentencing from a conviction in Roanoke County.

