Virginia House won’t have mask, vaccine mandates this year

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 5:03 PM

Virginia General Assembly is set to convene in person next week amid a surge in cases of COVID-19.

When the session begins, members in at least one chamber will not be facing mask, testing or vaccine mandates.

The incoming leadership of the House of Delegates, which will be newly under GOP control, made the announcement Friday that there would be no such requirements.

Speaker-designee Todd Gilbert said he is urging anyone taking part in person during the session to get vaccinated and receive a booster where appropriate.

Members of the Senate are still hashing out their plans.

The session kicks off Wednesday.

