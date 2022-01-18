CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. 1st lady has COVID-19 | APS gets OK for 'test-to-stay' | Course helping parents make vaccine decision | Loudoun County schools continues mask mandate | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Virginia ex-sheriff’s lawyer seeks competency evaluation

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 5:24 PM

NORFOLK, Va. — The attorney for a former Tidewater Virginia sheriff convicted of federal bribery charges last year has requested a competency evaluation before sentencing, saying his client’s mental health has declined rapidly.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that defense attorney James Broccoletti said in a motion that former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe suffers from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Broccoletti asked the court to order an examination to determine if McCabe’s mentally competent. To be found competent, a defendant must be able to understand the proceedings and help with their defense.

Usually, competency issues are raised before trial, not sentencing.

McCabe was convicted of bribery and public corruption in August. Sentencing was scheduled for Friday, but has been pushed back to May 20.

