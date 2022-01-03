CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Va. dad buying chocolate milk for his kids wins $1M lotto ticket

The Associated Press

January 3, 2022, 11:20 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A Virginia man who stopped by a convenience store to buy his kids chocolate milk also bought $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket.

WRIC reported Sunday that Dennis Willoughby of Chesterfield County bought the ticket at a 7-Eleven right before Christmas. He decided to buy the ticket while he was in the store.

The Virginia Lottery said he chose to receive a one-time cash payout instead of annual payments over 30 years. That makes the north Chesterfield County dad $640,205 richer. There is one more unclaimed top-prize winner in the ‘$1 million Platinum Jackpot game. The odds of winning it are 1 in 1,632,000.

