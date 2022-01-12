Police: Shot fired at Virginia home, boy suffers graze wound

Police say a 10-year-old boy was injured when someone fired a shot at a home in Lynchburg.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old boy was injured when someone fired a shot at a home in Lynchburg.

Police say officers were called to Grady Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.

Police say officers learned that a home had been struck by gunfire when people were inside, including a 10-year-old boy who suffered a grazing gunshot wound. The child was treated at the scene for a superficial injury and police say no one else was injured.

Police are asking anyone who may have captured video of the suspects on security cameras to contact the department.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.