Police: Officer directing traffic hit head-on by motorcycle

A Richmond police officer is being treated for a head injury after officials say he was hit by a motorcycle while on duty.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond police officer is being treated for a head injury after officials say he was hit by a motorcycle while on duty.

WRIC-TV reports that the Richmond Police Department says the officer was trying to direct traffic Tuesday evening while a group of motorcycles drove aggressively on West Broad Street near Terminal Place.

That’s when police say one of the motorcycles hit the officer hit head-on and the driver fled. The injured officer was taken to the hospital by a coworker and police say he has a head injury.

Police say a man suspected of hitting the officer was arrested in Henrico County and is facing traffic-related charges.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.