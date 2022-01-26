CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Police: Officer directing traffic hit head-on by motorcycle

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 8:57 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond police officer is being treated for a head injury after officials say he was hit by a motorcycle while on duty.

WRIC-TV reports that the Richmond Police Department says the officer was trying to direct traffic Tuesday evening while a group of motorcycles drove aggressively on West Broad Street near Terminal Place.

That’s when police say one of the motorcycles hit the officer hit head-on and the driver fled. The injured officer was taken to the hospital by a coworker and police say he has a head injury.

Police say a man suspected of hitting the officer was arrested in Henrico County and is facing traffic-related charges.

