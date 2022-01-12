Police: Navy helicopter hits trees during landing, 1 hurt

Virginia State Police say a U.S. Navy helicopter hit several trees as it made an emergency landing in Isle of Wight County, leaving a passenger with minor injuries.

SMITHFIELD, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a U.S. Navy helicopter hit several trees as it landed in Isle of Wight County, leaving a passenger with minor injuries. State police were called to a field in the Smithfield area around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate. As the pilot landed in an open field, police say the helicopter slid into the woodline, striking several trees and damaging the cockpit and landing skids. The two pilots were not injured, but police say a passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Naval Air Force Atlantic spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Robert Myers says the MH-60S was conducting routine operations and the cause will be investigated.

