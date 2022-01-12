CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Police: Navy helicopter hits trees during landing, 1 hurt

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 5:27 PM

SMITHFIELD, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a U.S. Navy helicopter hit several trees as it landed in Isle of Wight County, leaving a passenger with minor injuries. State police were called to a field in the Smithfield area around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate. As the pilot landed in an open field, police say the helicopter slid into the woodline, striking several trees and damaging the cockpit and landing skids. The two pilots were not injured, but police say a passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Naval Air Force Atlantic spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Robert Myers says the MH-60S was conducting routine operations and the cause will be investigated.  

