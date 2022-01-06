ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Police in Virginia search for man missing since snowstorm

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 8:39 AM

HANOVER, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are searching for a man who went missing during Monday’s snowstorm.

WRIC-TV reports that authorities in Hanover, Spotsylvania and Louisa counties are working together to find Jacob Whaley, who went missing in Hanover County.

According to a family member, Whaley was driving home Monday when his truck went into a ditch.

He called a relative and said he would walk the rest of the way, which was about 6 miles.

A few hours later, Whaley texted family “I’m lost” before his phone died and he has not been heard from since.

Police say Whaley’s car was found in Hanover County near the boundary with Spotsylvania, but Whaley has not been found.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

