Police: Man killed in shooting along I-95 in Virginia

Virginia State Police say one person is dead after a shooting along Interstate 95 in the Colonial Heights area.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a shooting that killed a Richmond man along Interstate 95 appeared to be a “targeted and deliberate act.” Police say the shooting began around 11:30 p.m. Monday as a Ford Focus and an unknown vehicle traveled north. When the Ford pulled onto the shoulder in Colonial Heights, police say the unknown vehicle stopped too, a person got out and continued shooting at the Ford. The Ford’s driver and a passenger ran off. Police found Jamari Phillips of Richmond dead in the back seat. The other passenger was found uninjured. Police say they believe the driver was injured, but his whereabouts are unknown.

