CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Petition seeks remote learning in Howard | Novavax vaccine gets S. Korea OK | DC bars checking vaccination status | MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Virginia News » Police: Man killed in…

Police: Man killed in shooting along I-95 in Virginia

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 5:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a shooting that killed a Richmond man along Interstate 95 appeared to be a “targeted and deliberate act.” Police say the shooting began around 11:30 p.m. Monday as a Ford Focus and an unknown vehicle traveled north. When the Ford pulled onto the shoulder in Colonial Heights, police say the unknown vehicle stopped too, a person got out and continued shooting at the Ford. The Ford’s driver and a passenger ran off. Police found Jamari Phillips of Richmond dead in the back seat. The other passenger was found uninjured. Police say they believe the driver was injured, but his whereabouts are unknown.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Key IT acquisition, financial executives leaving GSA, HHS

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

Nominee for DHS intel office pledges to take on longstanding morale issues

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up