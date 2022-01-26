CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Home » Virginia News » Lawmakers say Youngkin backs…

Lawmakers say Youngkin backs ban on Dominion campaign cash

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 7:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A bipartisan trio of Virginia lawmakers says Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has conveyed the governor’s support for bills that would ban Dominion Energy and certain other public utilities from making campaign contributions.

The lawmakers said Wednesday that they thought having the governor’s backing would give their bills a better shot at passage.

Similar efforts in previous years aimed at reining in the company’s outsize influence on energy policy have gone nowhere.

Dominion spokesman Rayhan Daudani said the company’s position is that “campaign finance laws should apply to all equally.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

OPM, Commerce to hold DEIA roundtable on equitable hiring

Federal CIO Martorana going on a hiring spree in preparation for busy 2022

Federal attorneys group urges DoJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up