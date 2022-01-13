CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Former Virginia delegate charged with embezzlement

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 12:07 PM

PEARISBURG, Va. — A former Virginia state legislator has been charged with embezzling from the Giles County Historical Society, where he worked.

The Roanoke Times reports that Joseph Yost was charged Wednesday with four counts of embezzling and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2. Yost, a Republican, represented the 12th District in the House of Delegates from 2012 to 2018. He was the society’s part-time executive director beginning in 2014.

According to a search warrant, the society’s board of directors learned that money was missing and unauthorized purchases were made using a debit card _ but board members “had no knowledge of a debit card being issued.” Attorney Chris Tuck says Yost would have no comment.

