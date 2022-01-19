CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Fire officials: Technician dies while working on escalator

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 2:20 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — Fire officials in Virginia say a technician died while working on a department store escalator.

News outlets report that the Richmond Fire Department said an escalator technician was doing maintenance at the Dillard’s at Stony Point Fashion Park on Wednesday morning and died after falling through the machine.

First responders found the man trapped and unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t determined his cause of death and Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration is still investigating the circumstances of the incident. No other injuries were reported.

