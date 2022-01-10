CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metrobus changes schedule | End of DC utility moratorium | Va. vaccination coordinator steps down | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Virginia News » Couple rescued after falling…

Couple rescued after falling down embankment

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 8:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SUFFOLK, Va. — Rescue crews pulled a couple to safety after they fell down an embankment. WAVY-TV reports that officials say City of Suffolk Fire and Rescue units were called Sunday afternoon to the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane, where the couple fell about 10 to 25 feet down a 40-foot embankment. They were holding onto the side of the embankment and rescuers used a harness to get down to them. The couple was checked out by paramedics, but no one was hurt.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Virginia News

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up