Couple rescued after falling down embankment

SUFFOLK, Va. — Rescue crews pulled a couple to safety after they fell down an embankment. WAVY-TV reports that officials say City of Suffolk Fire and Rescue units were called Sunday afternoon to the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane, where the couple fell about 10 to 25 feet down a 40-foot embankment. They were holding onto the side of the embankment and rescuers used a harness to get down to them. The couple was checked out by paramedics, but no one was hurt.

