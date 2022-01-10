CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metrobus changes schedule | End of DC utility moratorium | Va. vaccination coordinator steps down | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Virginia News » Augusta mayor's chief of…

Augusta mayor’s chief of staff departs for Virginia job

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 8:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The chief of staff for the mayor of Augusta, Georgia, has left for a job in Richmond, Virginia. The Augusta Chronicle reports that Petula Burks has begun working for Richmond’s Office of Public Information and Engagement. It’s a new office founded by Mayor Levar Stoney last year. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis issued a statement praising Burks for her “leadership and professionalism.” Burks joined the Augusta mayor’s office in September of 2020.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up