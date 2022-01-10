Augusta mayor’s chief of staff departs for Virginia job

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The chief of staff for the mayor of Augusta, Georgia, has left for a job in…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The chief of staff for the mayor of Augusta, Georgia, has left for a job in Richmond, Virginia. The Augusta Chronicle reports that Petula Burks has begun working for Richmond’s Office of Public Information and Engagement. It’s a new office founded by Mayor Levar Stoney last year. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis issued a statement praising Burks for her “leadership and professionalism.” Burks joined the Augusta mayor’s office in September of 2020.

