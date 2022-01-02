2 plead guilty to submitting fake COVID-19 loan applications

The U.S. Department of Justice says a former Virginia couple has pleaded guilty to submitting at least 40 fake loan applications totaling more than $5.1 million connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says a former Virginia couple has pleaded guilty to submitting at least 40 fake loan applications totaling more than $5.1 million connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A news release says Malik Mitchum and Jenna Mitchum worked to obtain Small Business Administration-sponsored Economic Injury Disaster loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Prosecutors say the Mitchums falsely claimed that they were owners of at least five small businesses, when Malik Mitchum was actually a junior enlisted member of the U.S. Air Force and Jenna Mitchum was unemployed.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.