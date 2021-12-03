CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Youngkin put $20 million of his own money into campaign

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 4:27 PM

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Campaign finance reports show Republican Glenn Youngkin’s trend-reversing victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race cost him $20 million out of his own pocket.

The reports filed Thursday with the State Board of Elections show that Youngkin, a wealthy businessman, made no last-minute loans to his campaign in its final weeks.

The $20 million he had loaned to his campaign had already been reported.

The personal loans, though, let him keep pace financially with Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who has extensive fundraising contacts through his long career in Democratic politics.

The final reports show McAuliffe raised $69 million through the course of the election cycle. Youngkin raised almost as much, $68 million, including the loans.

The fundraising shattered records set four years ago.

