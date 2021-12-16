CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC talks about how to stop spread | Safest activities for vaccinated kids | 3 Prince George's schools close | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Virginia News » Virginia museum shuts down…

Virginia museum shuts down website amid IT breach

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 11:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts announced this week that an information technology system security breach detected late last month prompted to shut down its website for a state investigation.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that there’s no evidence that the breach is connected to the ransomware attack on Virginia legislative agencies’ IT systems.

Virginia State Police are investigating the ransomware attack, which was discovered late Sunday night.

Museum spokeswoman Jan Hatchette says there’s also no evidence that personal or financial information was accessed or compromised.

The museum hopes to restore the website by the end of the week.

Hatchette says the museum took the website offline while the breach is investigated, contained and the website’s functionality is restored.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army to expand BYOD pilot after successful National Guard testing

Recent travel guidance for using government devices gives best practices in unsecure countries

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

With deployments ramping up next year, senators seek more transparency on VA EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up