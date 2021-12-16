Virginia museum shuts down website amid IT breach

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts announced this week that an information technology system security breach detected late last month prompted to shut down its website for a state investigation.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that there’s no evidence that the breach is connected to the ransomware attack on Virginia legislative agencies’ IT systems.

Virginia State Police are investigating the ransomware attack, which was discovered late Sunday night.

Museum spokeswoman Jan Hatchette says there’s also no evidence that personal or financial information was accessed or compromised.

The museum hopes to restore the website by the end of the week.

Hatchette says the museum took the website offline while the breach is investigated, contained and the website’s functionality is restored.

