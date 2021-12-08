CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Driver’s body found miles away from highway crash scene

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 11:43 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say an Ohio man’s body was found miles away from his crashed car. Virginia State Police say a trooper found an abandoned 2010 Chevrolet Malibu with front end damage on northbound Interstate 85 in Brunswick County early Tuesday, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

Nearly two hours later, Brunswick 911 received a call about a pedestrian lying in the roadway at Route 1, more than 2 miles from the crash scene on I-85. An investigation determined that 27-year-old Shameek Kyree Price of Mansfield, Ohio, was the driver of the car in the middle of I-85.

