Driver’s body found miles away from highway crash scene

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say an Ohio man’s body was found miles away from his crashed car. Virginia State Police say a trooper found an abandoned 2010 Chevrolet Malibu with front end damage on northbound Interstate 85 in Brunswick County early Tuesday, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

Nearly two hours later, Brunswick 911 received a call about a pedestrian lying in the roadway at Route 1, more than 2 miles from the crash scene on I-85. An investigation determined that 27-year-old Shameek Kyree Price of Mansfield, Ohio, was the driver of the car in the middle of I-85.

