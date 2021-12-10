CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Delaware health officials close unregulated tattoo parlor

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 7:20 PM

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Delaware health officials say they have shut down an unregulated tattoo parlor in Millsboro.

The Delaware Division of Public Health said in a news release Friday that its staff issued a cease and desist order to Miguel Angel Garcia, of 102 Nicoles Court in Millsboro, for conducting tattooing activities out of his home without a required body art establishment permit.

The DPH said the business kept no client records so health officials cannot follow the normal protocol of contacting people by letter to ask them to seek medical testing.

