Virginia regulators OK settlement in Dominion rate review

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia regulators have approved a settlement that will bring to a close a review of the rates of the state’s largest electric utility and result in modest refunds and a rate reduction for Dominion Energy Virginia customers.

The State Corporation Commission said in a news release Thursday it had approved the settlement resolving Dominion’s triennial base rate case.

No party to the case opposed it. Under the terms, a typical residential customer will see a monthly bill reduction moving forward of approximately 90 cents. In addition, that typical customer will receive refunds totaling approximately $67 over the 2022-2023 period.

Consumer advocates have praised the settlement.

