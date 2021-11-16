Virginia man sentenced to 32 years in sexual battery case

Officials say a Virginia man has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual battery in connection with an assault on a teenage girl dating back 15 years.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Officials say a Virginia man has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual battery in connection with an assault on a teenage girl dating back 15 years.

The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reports 35-year-old Michael X. Whitted was about a week from being released from prison in October 2020 when he was indicted on charges stemming from incidents in 2004 and 2005.

Whitted was dating his teen victim’s older sister and the victim told police that she stopped resisting the attacks because she was afraid Whitted would beat her as he had beaten her sister.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.