CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Virginia News » Va. police: 2 dead…

Va. police: 2 dead after fatal crash and shooting by trooper

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 12:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say two people are dead when a fatal crash on an interstate unfolded into an physical altercation between a fleeing driver and a trooper.

Police say the trooper shot the driver Saturday after the driver assaulted him near Interstate 664 in Suffolk.

The other death occurred earlier when the driver’s car overturned near an exit ramp, killing a passenger identified as Amity Jo Grey of Newport News. Police named the driver as Brian Michael Price of Chesapeake.

The situation began in Newport News when city officers were trying to pull over the vehicle. The trooper is on leave pending an investigation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up