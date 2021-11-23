THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier | Thanksgiving travel returns | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
SC man charged in shooting death of Virginia police officer

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 11:05 AM

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — A South Carolina man has been charged in the shooting death of a police officer during a welfare check in western Virginia earlier this month. The Bristol Herald Courier reports that Michael White of Cross, South Carolina, was indicted Monday in the death of Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler. Wise County court documents show White is charged with aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer and other offenses. Virginia State Police say White shot Chandler after the officer responded to a welfare check call at a vacant house on Nov. 13. A Wise County sheriff’s deputy found Chandler in a ditch and he later died at a hospital. White was arrested on a probation violation warrant that night.

