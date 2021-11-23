SC man charged in shooting death of Virginia police officer

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — A South Carolina man has been charged in the shooting death of a police officer…

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — A South Carolina man has been charged in the shooting death of a police officer during a welfare check in western Virginia earlier this month. The Bristol Herald Courier reports that Michael White of Cross, South Carolina, was indicted Monday in the death of Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler. Wise County court documents show White is charged with aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer and other offenses. Virginia State Police say White shot Chandler after the officer responded to a welfare check call at a vacant house on Nov. 13. A Wise County sheriff’s deputy found Chandler in a ditch and he later died at a hospital. White was arrested on a probation violation warrant that night.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.