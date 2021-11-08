CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Virginia News » Report urges greater oversight…

Report urges greater oversight for a still-struggling VEC

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers should strengthen their oversight of the still-struggling employment commission. That’s according to a lengthy report issued Monday by Virginia’s legislative watchdog agency. The report outlined the myriad ways in which problems with staffing, technology and improper payments have persisted at the agency long after a surge in applications during the coronavirus pandemic initially brought the commission’s struggles to light last year. The report also highlighted ways  Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration could have improved the administration of benefits during the pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up