Police: 3 teens charged in shooting that killed 2 kids

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Richmond say three teens have been charged in a drive-by shooting that killed two children…

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Richmond say three teens have been charged in a drive-by shooting that killed two children and wounded two men outside a convenience store. News outlets say Police Chief Gerald Smith identified the suspects as 18-year-old Clintoine Baker and two 17-year-old boys. U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force Supervisor Kevin Connolly says authorities are searching for another 17-year-old boy. An affidavit states the shooting happened outside the OMG Convenience store Friday when the occupants of a passing SUV fired toward the store, killing Rah’quan Logan and Abdul Bani-Ahmad. The occupants also fired at a silver sedan nearby. Court records show Baker faces two counts each of first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding and other charges.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.