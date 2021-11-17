CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Police: 3 teens charged in shooting that killed 2 kids

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 12:04 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Richmond say three teens have been charged in a drive-by shooting that killed two children and wounded two men outside a convenience store. News outlets say Police Chief Gerald Smith identified the suspects as 18-year-old Clintoine Baker and two 17-year-old boys.  U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force Supervisor Kevin Connolly says authorities are searching for another 17-year-old boy. An affidavit states the shooting happened outside the OMG Convenience store Friday when the occupants of a passing SUV fired toward the store, killing Rah’quan Logan and Abdul Bani-Ahmad. The occupants also fired at a silver sedan nearby. Court records show Baker faces two counts each of first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding and other charges.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

