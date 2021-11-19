Northam executive order gives voice to tribes in permitting

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order Thursday aimed at improving how the state evaluates input from tribal nations during the permitting process for environmental, historical or cultural resources.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order Thursday aimed at improving how the state evaluates input from tribal nations during the permitting process for environmental, historical or cultural resources.

The order requires four agencies to draft their own policies within 90 days for working with tribal nations before a permit is approved or denied.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Northam administration said this would help Virginia identify and understand concerns from tribal nations before finalizing permits.

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will take office a month before Northam’s deadline and could potentially cancel the executive order.

The Youngkin transition team didn’t immediately respond to the Times-Dispatch’s requests for comment.

