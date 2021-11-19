CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Virginia News » Northam executive order gives…

Northam executive order gives voice to tribes in permitting

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 3:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order Thursday aimed at improving how the state evaluates input from tribal nations during the permitting process for environmental, historical or cultural resources.

The order requires four agencies to draft their own policies within 90 days for working with tribal nations before a permit is approved or denied.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Northam administration said this would help Virginia identify and understand concerns from tribal nations before finalizing permits.

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will take office a month before Northam’s deadline and could potentially cancel the executive order.

The Youngkin transition team didn’t immediately respond to the Times-Dispatch’s requests for comment.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up