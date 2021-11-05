CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: No mask exceptions for DC gyms | Loudoun Co. Schools adjust quarantine guidelines | Where to find COVID-19 vaccines for kids | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Virginia News » Dominion seeks Virginia's approval…

Dominion seeks Virginia’s approval for offshore wind project

The Associated Press

November 5, 2021, 12:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Plans for Dominion Energy’s massive offshore wind farm near the Virginia coast are being filed with the State Corporation Commission.

The company said Friday that the filing brings the project one major step closer to becoming reality.

Dominion plans to erect 176 wind turbines in the Atlantic Ocean about 27 miles from the shores of Virginia Beach.

The project is expected to generate enough power for about 660,000 homes.

Dominion said the filing with Virginia’s corporation commission keeps the project on schedule for completion by the end of 2026.

Earlier this year, the company filed a request for federal approval through the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

Two wind turbines already stand off the Virginia Coast as part of a pilot project.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up