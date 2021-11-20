CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Colonial Williamsburg honors retired Justice Anthony Kennedy

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 8:53 AM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has received The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation’s highest honor.

The only other person to receive the award from the living history museum in Virginia was former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1955. Carly Fiorina is chair of the Colonial Williamsburg Board of Trustees. She told The Associated Press on Friday that the Williamsburg Award recognizes how much Kennedy helped shape the nation.

He was appointed by Republican President Ronald Reagan and spent three decades on the court before retiring at age 81 in 2018.

Kennedy was often seen as a voice of moderation. He provided the key vote on such closely divided issues as guns and voting rights in addition to same-sex marriage and the right to abortion.

