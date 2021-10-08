Coronavirus News: DC's public emergency extended | Md. boosters update | From 'pandemic' to 'endemic' shift | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Virginia News » UVA Medical Center putting…

UVA Medical Center putting $30M into merit raises, pay hikes

The Associated Press

October 8, 2021, 3:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Officials at the University of Virginia Medical Center say they will sink more than $30 million into merit raises and pay increases in the next fiscal year to reward and retain current workers and improve recruitment of new employees.

The Daily Progress of Charlottesville reports the effort comes as nursing and staff shortages affect hospitals nationwide and burnout from 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic leads many to leave the professions.

Wendy Horton, the medical center’s chief executive officer, says improving compensation is both a reward and an incentive for current employees to stay and will help in recruiting others to fill open positions.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Local News | Virginia News

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

DoD takes large step in changing operations, business for a world affected by climate change

DoD outlines steps to stand up zero trust program office

Agencies draw up new plans for preparing employees, federal facilities for climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up