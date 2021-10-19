Suits allege 29 companies discriminated against renters

Virginia’s attorney general’s office has filed lawsuits against more than two dozen real estate companies accused of discriminating against renters protected under a recent change to state law.

News outlets report that Attorney General Mark Herring’s Office of Civil Rights filed 13 lawsuits Monday against 29 real estate companies in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico.

The Office of Civil Rights alleges that the companies that own and operate rental housing “categorically rejected” callers who disclosed that they were going to use a Housing Choice Voucher to pay their rent.

The lawsuits are the first of their kind under an addition to state fair housing protections that forbids housing discrimination on the basis of source of income.

