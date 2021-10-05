Coronavirus News: Gyms ask DC to review mask mandate | J&J seeks authorization for boosters | AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize antibody treatment | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Virginia News » Report: Hampton Roads hotels…

Report: Hampton Roads hotels recovered faster from pandemic

The Associated Press

October 5, 2021, 12:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Much of the hotel industry in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region has recovered faster from the COVID-19 pandemic than almost any other market in the United States. That’s according to an economic report released Tuesday by economists from Old Dominion University. The State of the Region report said that hotel revenue was 10% higher this June than it was in June 2019 before the pandemic began. Nationally, hotel revenue was down by 12%. One reason for the quick recovery is that Hampton Roads’ hotels rely more on people taking vacation than on people attending conventions or conferences. ODU economists also told The Virginian-Pilot last year that visitors typically arrive by car instead of flying.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD requires civilian employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 22

NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

Military families will pay a little more for drugs in the coming year

What employees can expect if they're seeking a medical or religious exception to the federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up