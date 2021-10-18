Police: Mom killed in buggy crash, husband, 8 kids hurt

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a 38-year-old Cumberland County woman was killed and her husband and their…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a 38-year-old Cumberland County woman was killed and her husband and their eight children were injured when their Amish horse-drawn buggy was rear-ended.

Police say the buggy was traveling south on Cumberland Road in the Farmville area Sunday night with 10 family members on board when it was hit by a southbound Toyota Tundra.

Police say Barbie Esh of Farmville died at the scene and her husband is being treated at a hospital for life-threatening injuries. Their eight children, aged 9 months to 16 years, were taken to hospitals for treatment with injuries that ranged from minor to serious.

The driver of the truck, a 60-year-old Farmville man, wasn’t injured. Police say charges are pending.

