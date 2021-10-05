Coronavirus News: Gyms ask DC to review mask mandate | J&J seeks authorization for boosters | AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize antibody treatment | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Officials probe whether girl who died escorted kids to nurse

The Associated Press

October 5, 2021, 1:21 PM

SUFFOLK, Va. — School administrators in Virginia are investigating whether a fifth-grader who died of coronavirus complications last week was asked to escort sick students to the nurse. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Suffolk Public Schools spokeswoman Anthonette Ward said the school’s rule state that only adults accompany children with COVID-19 symptoms. It’s unclear where 10-year-old Teresa Sperry, who died Sept. 27, was exposed to the virus. Her parents say he symptoms began five days earlier with a headache, but escalated quickly. The Sperrys have said Teresa told them the week before she died that a teacher gave her the job of walking students to the nurse. Ward says the school division is looking into it.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

