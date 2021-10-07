Coronavirus News: Time short for DC athletes to get vaccines | Shot rollout for younger kids | Zoo cancels events | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Many maps, no compass: Va. redistricting panel seeks its path

The Associated Press

October 7, 2021, 10:56 AM

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — With a deadline to draw lines fast approaching, Virginia’s new bipartisan redistricting commission is struggling to break a partisan divide on how to divide the state’s voters into new legislative districts.

The 16-member commission is evenly split between Democratic and Republican appointees. It meets again Friday as it tries to draw new legislative districts for the 100-member House of Delegates and 40-member state Senate to conform with the population shifts reflected in the 2020 census.

So far, the commission has struggled to find a solution acceptable to both parties.

The primary dispute centers on how to comply with state and federal laws governing minority voting rights.

