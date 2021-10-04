Coronavirus News: Artist reflects on toll | Fauci on holiday gatherings | Leesburg Police will quit if vaccine is mandated | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Man found with gun in bag at Virginia airport checkpoint

The Associated Press

October 4, 2021, 9:29 AM

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been cited on weapons charges after airport security agents found a loaded gun in his carryon bag at a checkpoint.

The Transportation Security Administration said in a news release Monday that the man had a loaded .45 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport when he was stopped on Saturday. The TSA said airport police confiscated the Roanoke man’s weapon and cited him on weapons charges.

His name was not released.

Unloaded firearms may be transported in checked baggage if they are properly packed and declared at the airline ticket counter. The TSA says it has caught three firearms so far in 2021 at the airport.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

