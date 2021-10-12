Coronavirus News: Manassas school returns to virtual learning | Howard University's homecoming plans | Anne Arundel schools update quarantine policy | Latest cases in DC region
Herring seeks 3rd term as AG; Miyares stands in his way

The Associated Press

October 12, 2021, 2:34 PM

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Democrat Mark Herring is seeking a third term as attorney general and is highlighting a progressive record that includes defending gay marriage, gun control and criminal justice reform.

But Republican Jason Miyares looks at his opponent’s record and calls it part of a “far-left monopoly” in Richmond. Miyares frequently highlights how his mother fled communist Cuba in 1965 and how her experience formed his upbringing.

Herring says Miyares talks about his biography so much because his stance on the issues would be wildly unpopular with Virginians.

Herring and Miyares are slated to meet in another debate Wednesday.

