Father charged with murder in death of son found in freezer

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 5:04 PM

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Police say a Chesterfield County man has been charged with murder in the death of his son, whose remains were found in a freezer at the family home in May. The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that Kassceen Weaver was indicted last week on charges of felony murder, aggravated malicious wounding and felony child neglect in the death of his son, Eliel, who was under the age of 5. Police said Tuesday that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the remains were of Eliel Weaver, but the cause and manner of his death are still under investigation. Court papers indicate Weaver placed the remains in the freezer about two years ago. Kassceen Weaver is being held without bond.

