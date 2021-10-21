Coronavirus News: US shares 200M COVID-19 shots | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Court won’t reconsider decision allowing Lee statue removal

The Associated Press

October 21, 2021, 3:19 PM

Virginia’s Supreme Court won’t reconsider its decision to allow removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was cut into pieces and hauled away from Richmond’s Monument Avenue weeks ago.

The court on Thursday denied a motion for rehearing and a motion for clarification and all relief requested. Four property owners who failed to block the removal filed the motion last month, alleging the justices made “several fundamental errors” in their Sept. 2 decision.

The court’s unanimous ruling observed that “values change and public policy changes too” in a democracy. The court cited testimony from historians who said the enormous statue was erected in 1890 to honor the Southern white citizenry’s defense of a pre-Civil War life that depended on slavery and the subjugation of Black people.

A statement from Attorney General Mark Herring’s office said Herring was proud of his work on this case and the denial of the “plaintiff’s last ditch effort” means this is the end of the case.

“He believes it is time for the Commonwealth to move away from a past when leaders of a racist insurrection were glorified to a future that tells our whole history fully and truthfully,” the statement read.

An attorney for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the denial.

