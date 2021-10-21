Coronavirus News: CDC signs off expanded booster rollout | Flu shots required at Johns Hopkins | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Virginia News » Arthur Ashe mural defaced…

Arthur Ashe mural defaced with white nationalist insignias

The Associated Press

October 21, 2021, 8:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Zimir Jackson, 5, takes a photo of his grandmother Sharron Jackson by the Arthur Ashe tunnel in Battery Park in Richmond, Va., Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Alexa Welch Edlund/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A mural of Black tennis legend and Richmond, Virginia, native Arthur Ashe was defaced with insignias associated with a white nationalist group, police said Thursday.

Officers called Thursday morning to the city’s Battery Park found the mural vandalized, police said.

“Hate will not be tolerated in Richmond,” Police Chief Gerald Smith said in a news release. “We are asking for the public’s help by being another set of eyes on the murals and monuments of Richmond.”

It’s the second time this week that a mural in Richmond has been defaced with such markings, police said. Police will monitor monuments and murals citywide. If damage from vandalism is $1,000 or more the person or persons responsible can be charged with a felony, police said.

Crews painted over the vandalism and the city immediately contacted Sir James Thornhill, one of the artists who had worked on the mural in 2017, WRIC-TV reported. Officials expressed hope that the mural could be repainted in coming months.

“Those responsible for this, and other like-minded shameful and cowardly acts, will be held accountable,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement. “Let me be clear: Hate will not be tolerated in our city.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

True costs of troubled VA EHR project are 'no longer clear,' appropriators concede

Navy Department to increase accountability of primes to meet subcontracting goals

Senators seek 'guardrails' on expanded subpoena power for inspectors general

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up