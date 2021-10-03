Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
3 men charged after botched carjacking, wrong-way chase

The Associated Press

October 14, 2021, 12:00 PM

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a botched carjacking led to a high-speed, wrong-way chase on Interstate 95.

The Free Lance-Star reports that Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz says the men tried to take an Anytime Fitness patron’s car Tuesday.

Witnesses say the patron is trained in martial arts and fought back. One man got the car key, but didn’t know how to drive a manual transmission vehicle.

Kimmitz says the men fled in their own car onto I-95 at speeds just under 100 mph.

The car ended up going the wrong way in HOV lanes before the men stopped and ran. A police dog found the men and two surrendered. Kimmitz says the dog captured the third man who ran.

