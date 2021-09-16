Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Youngkin lends millions more to his gubernatorial campaign

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 12:10 PM

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia gubernatorial candidates Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin each raised similarly staggering amounts of money in the last two months.

But Youngkin gave his campaign a significant boost by lending his campaign an additional $4.5 million.

The most recent campaign finance reports, due Wednesday, showed both McAuliffe and Youngkin raising more than $11 million in the last two months. But that doesn’t include Youngkin’s $4.5 million loan.

Youngkin is a businessman who made a fortune with The Carlyle Group investment firm.

Democrats have been concerned that Youngkin could overwhelm the race with his own cash. So far, though, both campaigns have raised amounts that far exceed anything raised previously in a Virginia gubernatorial race.

