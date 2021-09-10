9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
Home » Virginia News » Virginia Tech apologizes for…

Virginia Tech apologizes for fan conduct at football game

The Associated Press

September 10, 2021, 3:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Officials at Virginia Tech are apologizing for a series of problems at the school’s opening football game last week, including long lines to get into the stadium and bottles being thrown in the stands and toward the players.

The Roanoke Times reports fans endured long lines to get into Lane Stadium, and found more long lines at concession stands.

Some fans found students sitting in their seats for the game against North Carolina.

The game was the first time most Virginia Tech fans could get inside Lane Stadium since 2019.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

CISA tells agencies they don’t have to go it alone on zero trust

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

Agencies will need to start taking emissions into procurement decisions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up