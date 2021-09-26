Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Virginia News » Virginia pedestrian dies after…

Virginia pedestrian dies after hit-and-run vehicle accident

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 12:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a pedestrian has died after being struck in a hit-and-run vehicle accident on the outskirts of a commercial area.

The Lynchburg Police Department issued a news release saying officers were called to a residential block Saturday southwest of Liberty University around 6 p.m. The area is adjacent to a number of restaurants and other businesses.

Officers said they found that a man had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. The man was taken to a hospital and later died of his injuries.

Police are asking for witnesses who may have seen what happened or recorded it on a doorbell camera.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

Olson’s customer-first approach helped Treasury get out from under technical debt

Pandemic oversight board to preserve data analytics tools beyond its sunset date

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up